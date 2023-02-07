As I laid in bed this past week, suffering from the effects of the coronavirus for the second time, I couldn't help to think of the strange juxtaposition of my near-serious condition and the U.S. Administration's dereliction of duty towards another Chinese Communist incursion — the spy balloon.
How could our administration consider their response to both these threats as being reasonable against the known outcome from the coronavirus and yet-unknown ramifications from China's spy balloon?
Would the administration have acted differently if it was 100, 1,000, or 10,000 menacing balloons? Wake up America, you're sleeping!
Jeff Krizan
Cross Junction
