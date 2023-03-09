I am perplexed why Frederick County Treasurer William Orndorff was questioning Supervisor Josh Ludwig concerning cuts to the budget.

Isn't Mr. Orndoff's job sending out tax bills and receiving money for those bills?

Priscilla Lofton

Middletown

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.