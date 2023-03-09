I am perplexed why Frederick County Treasurer William Orndorff was questioning Supervisor Josh Ludwig concerning cuts to the budget.
Isn't Mr. Orndoff's job sending out tax bills and receiving money for those bills?
Priscilla Lofton
Middletown
Updated: March 9, 2023 @ 7:17 pm
