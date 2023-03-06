As a resident of Winchester, I am concerned about the state of our current road infrastructure. Traffic congestion has become a major problem, causing delays and frustration for both commuters and pedestrians. It is time for our local government to take action and invest in improving our roads and transportation systems.
The intersections in Winchester are horrible, and the decisions made by the city are only making them worse. Take Handley Boulevard for example. It is a road with relatively low traffic except for right before 8:00 a.m. and after 3:00 p.m. During those times, however, it is nearly impossible for cars to leave Washington Street onto Handley Boulevard. So the city adds a stop sign, only adding to the problem. Going through Pall Mall would still be faster for a Washington Street resident than trying to drive through hundreds of students leaving the high school at once, but now it takes twice as long to go down the road for students.
The Bellview and Valley avenues intersection is even worse. The stop lights there slow down both traffic and pedestrians. A stoplight turns red for only for one car to pass every five minutes. Right near there is another horrendous intersection on Valley Avenue and Jubal Early Drive. Why does the useless light a block later have a system that detects cars while the meeting point of two of the busiest roads in Winchester is still on a timer?
Winchester needs to restructure its intersections before it becomes impossible for drivers and pedestrians to travel.
Benjamin Schaefer
Winchester
