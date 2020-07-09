‘Petty’ cat complaint
My granddaughter and her cat have lived on Fox Drive in Winchester for several years. Her cat is an inside/outside cat and is friendly to all. Now after several years someone complained to the Winchester City Police about her cat being on their property. With all that is going on in the world today I feel the Winchester Police Department has more important matters to deal with than someone being petty about a cat.
Doug Baker Lebanon Church
You are right, this is certainly not a matter for the police. Maybe animal control? Outside cats can be annoying. Why is it on someone else's property? Cat poo isn't always welcome. Maybe they had birds nesting and the cat got them. Cats belong inside. I love cats, they are fun and loving. Safer inside.
Cats walk all over cars, defecate in the yard, and kill birds and other small animals. I gotta keep my dog fenced in, you gotta keep your cat fenced in. Don't like it? Don't have an outdoor cat in a subdivision. Outdoor cats are for farms.
