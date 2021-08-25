As of Monday, the FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine for use to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Former President Trump himself told people to get the shot.

So now I wonder, "what's their excuse going to be now?"

Brian Nuri 

Stephens City 

Blackhorsegirl
Well, from the top:

They don’t believe these vaccines approved or not are valid

They believe lying quack “doctors” and not their own physicians

They don’t believe Trump took the vaccine. He’s too late to the party

They listen to garbage websites and watch the Cable Clown 🤡 Shows where a constant flow of lies and misinformation are available.

They are so deep in a cult of lies and conspiracies, there is no saving them.

They will get sick and many will die. That’s unfortunate.

