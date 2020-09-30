I am writing to support Phil Milstead for Winchester City Council Ward 4. Phil has a long and successful career with NASA. He has served on the Winchester Electoral Board. Phil has the experience and the knowledge to help lead the recovery from the COVID pandemic. COVID has devastated our business and our neighbors. Phil can lead us as we build back. He supports affordable housing. Phil is a man of integrity, a man committed to fairness, progress, and truth. Those are traits far too often unaccounted for in politics today. Yet those are exactly the traits we need to guide our city through these unprecedented and troubling times. Most importantly Phil is about principle, not politics.
Mary Strenko
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.