Pick a side
Having read Mr. Sherry’s Open Forum in the Friday, December 4th Star, I find myself compelled to write in and ask him to pick a side! No, I’m not talking about a political side; that he has done. In his second paragraph regarding President Trump’s cries of fraud, he lambasts the media’s use of “baseless claims” without “examination of the situation.” He isn’t convinced regarding systemic racism in paragraph four, however, because he hasn’t “seen proof.” So which is it, Mr. Sherry? Mr. Trump need not show you proof of his claims, but racial equality activists do? It is the media’s job to examine the situation proclaimed by Trump but not your responsibility to examine the situations around you? Those positions can’t coexist, and I believe you must choose a side.
Patrick Killarney Frederick County
(1) comment
Great point but it was very obvious throughout Sherry's rant that he was foremost a hypocrite like so many tRumpsters.
