This is a reminder to all single-family homeowners of Winchester that on this Tuesday, April 4, at 3 p.m. in Rouss City Hall’s chamber quarters, the Planning Commission will be meeting. They will be discussing and possibly recommending to City Council to change the zoning laws with an amendment for all single-family property owners in the city to be able to rent a portion of their home or a separate building on their property for up to four people.
The commissioners will listen to citizen comments at this time. Please read up on this proposal, the effects it will have on your home/property/taxes, the increase in density and urbanization consequences such as parking/traffic/building guidelines, and be prepared, if you so desire, to voice your opinion (you will have 3 minutes).
Please show up to this vitally important meeting.
Peter Johnson
Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.