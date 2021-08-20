I am writing about the townhouses planned for Pleasant Valley Road behind Opequon Avenue.
Not every piece of land needs to be developed. Three story townhouses that will be uphill behind the homes on Opequon Avenue along with an office building is a stupid idea, especially since it will be years and years before the city even builds that roundabout on Pleasant Valley Road.
The fact that the townhouses and the office building will have a single access point off East Leicester Street, which passes through a neighborhood with one-way streets, is poor planning. City Council needs to nix this plan and not line the pockets of real estate agents.
A quiet neighborhood that I grew up in will be destroyed forever!
Jim Shifflett
Winchester
(2) comments
"destroyed forever"? Are they bulldozing the neighborhood?
https://www.instagram.com/p/CSiH36eL9Qf/?utm_medium=copy_link
