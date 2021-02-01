I am making an appeal to my conservative friends – those with whom I go to church, volunteer, play bridge, live at a retirement community, and others whose friendship I value and whose morals I respect and who are decent, good people. It is time for you to strongly publicly denounce and separate yourselves from those who would call themselves conservatives but who are insurrectionists, racists, anti-Semites, nativists, and fascists before it is too late to take back our country from those who would destroy our democracy.
The period we are living through has all kinds of parallels to Germany in the 1930s. Then, as now, good, decent people went along with the tide of times because it was easier and safer. By the time these good, decent people woke up it was too late to overcome the forces of fascism.
We all need to speak up now for our democracy and for truth.
