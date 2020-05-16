Please, everyone wear a mask
I went to shop today at Costco after not having gone there for several weeks. I was pleasantly surprised to find that Costco had instituted a strict policy that all persons entering their establishment were required to wear a mask. This is so very important to help stop the spread of COVID-19 as we go forward to try and get back to some semblance of “normal” and reopen our society. But this will work only if EVERYONE wears a mask whenever they are around other people out in public. The mask stops each wearer from spreading whatever germs they have to the others they come in contact with. I know it’s inconvenient and uncomfortable but it’s the only way to stop this disease (along with maintaining the 6-foot social distance). So please help us all get “back to normal” ASAP by wearing your mask. Thank you.
Kathy Smart Boyce
