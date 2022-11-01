Please learn how to drive
I think that the citizens of Winchester and the surrounding areas need to educate themselves on proper driving techniques, especially when it comes to using median crossovers with no traffic signals on four-lane roads like Route 50 and Route 522.
There are too many people who treat these un-signaled intersections like four way stops, and they are not! The traffic on the main highway that is being crossed has the right-of-way, and if you are coming off the side street, you must wait until all traffic has cleared the intersection and it is safe to cross.
Also, there seems to be this idea that you are supposed to cross them in the same position as a signaled intersection, and that is absolutely the wrong way to do it. At a signaled intersection, you will cross on the right (passenger’s) side of the vehicle turning from the opposite direction. But at an un-signaled intersection, you must cross on the left (drivers) side of the vehicle coming from the opposite direction so that you both have clear view of oncoming traffic.
And just because someone isn’t crossing when you do doesn’t mean it’s OK to cut that turn short. Always go to the far side of the crossover. Please educate yourselves on proper use of these exchanges. Just Google “turn left at a median crossover” and then hit images. It’s right there in green, yellow, red and black!
Laura Cooper Gore
