I was absolutely horrified when I read about the treatment of Miri. It not only made me cry but brought forth again the inhumane treatment that occurs by those who have no regard about inflicting pain, not once but over and over again. I pray the law with handle this matter to the fullest extent.
No excuse, including poverty, can account for such heinous behavior against defenseless animals. I physically and mentally hurt for this poor little dog.
It is a shame this abuse was not reported years ago. Someone must have seen or known about it.
I felt compelled to write in the hopes that many others will come forth and report actual or suspected abuse of our innocent animals whenever they see, hear about, or suspect that abuse is taking place. Please, please call the Sheriff’s Office and they will dispatch you to Animal Control. The number is 540- 662-6162. For Winchester residents the Animal Control number is 540-662-4131. In emergency for animals please call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.