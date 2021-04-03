Please stop killing babies
I am writing this letter to you hoping you will print it in The Winchester Star editorial section.
I really think this whole world should get down on our knees and ask God to forgive us for the way we have let this world get in the shape it is in. Back in the 60s we set back and let them take the Bible and prayer out of the schools and the Ten Commandments out of the court house and all the work places and now all they want to do is kill all the little babies and let the criminals go free. I pray to God that these people that do these abortions will hear these babies cry all the time until they fall on their knees and ask God to save everyone one of them forgive them. Anyone that sees a little baby or any child knows it is wrong. Please think about this governor of Virginia and stop all this killing.
Our world is a great place God gave us to live until he calls us home.
Hilda Faircloth Winchester
(11) comments
Mr. Journey, Did you even read the words of Cardinal Bernardin? Let us create a society where women don’t feel desperate enough to want an abortion.
Let’s close abortion clinics due to lack of business not by dictating law. Vote a platform of social justice and not one that makes the rich even more wealthy.
A fetus needs our voice to protect them. Your parents allowed life for their fetus, that's why your here today commenting on Hilda's letter. Think about it!
If my parents had made the opposite decision, I wouldn't know about it, think about that. Mr "buyagun" wants to "protect the fetus" Interesting.
Words are easy. Real action is lacking. Yes, there’s much wailing, crying, and rattling of rosary beads. Oh, and yes, you March on January 22nd which accomplishes what?
Yes, lots of mouthing off, no action.
And yet you support other "marchers", don't you? For someone who claims to be all "peace and love", you sure make a lot of assumptions and judgements about people you know very little to nothing about. Feel free to prove, demonstrate. or show that gore is "no action". You can't because you have no clue...
Fortunately or unfortunately, depends on how you look at it, our Constitution has a severe separation of church and state. Regardless of how strongly you advocate against abortion, we cannot force our religious beliefs on a population that does not agree. That’s the problem with you pro birthers, you wail for the unborn and neglect any type of social justice programs simply by the way you vote. The Republican Party is Not pro life. It is pro wealth for the few. Yet you continue to believe their lies. They have no reason to end abortion as they make money off it. By whispering sweet lies in your ears, you pro lifers continue to poor money into their political bank accounts.
I will again quote the late Joseph Cardinal Bernardin of Chicago:
“Those who defend the right to life of the weakest among us, must be equally visible in support of the quality of life powerless among us: the old and the young, the hungry and the homeless, the undocumented immigrant and the unemployed worker. Consistency means we can’t have it both ways: We cannot urge a compassionate society and a vigorous public policy to protect the rights of the unborn and then argue that compassion and significant public programs on behalf of the needy undermine the moral fiber of the society or are beyond the proper scope of governmental responsibility.”
You hate the Democrats? Fine but if you want social programs that provide the type of health care to poor and underserved women, the type of care that will lower abortion numbers, you may have to hold your nose and vote for the Democrats and their platform. That is where you will find the type of social justice that Cardinal Bernardin speaks about.
Stop being hypocrites. Put your money, your mouth, and your vote where it will do the most good to lower abortions. The Republican platform is Not pro life.
Ms. Faircloth, with all respect, I also hear those children who go to bed hungry at night. I hear the young people struggling with addiction. I hear the innocent who forfeit their lives to an imperfect justice system. I hear the homeless who simply hope not to freeze on cold nights. But I never hear the same level of concern over their lives as I hear over a fetus. If you want to be pro-life, concern yourself with all life.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
So your answer is: Better dead than homeless, cold, or hungry? Okay! [thumbup]
Thank you for proving my point.
And that is?
The fact is, you have exactly ZERO knowledge about what any of us do in our non-internet time, but that doesn't stop you from making completely fabricated assumptions into 'facts' and then pronouncing 'judgement' based on your own made up facts and feelz. What a wonderfully circular self-approval pattern you weave... [thumbup]
