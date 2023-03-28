I was very pleased to read the March 20 article in The Star about the plan by Winchester Parks and Recreation and Sustainability Matters to develop a one-acre pollinator meadow in Jim Barnett Park. Given the threats to numerous species that depend on pollinating plants for their survival, any effort to increase habitat for these critical species is laudable.
Two neighbors and I have established several acres of pollinator habitat in the Gainsboro area of Frederick County, and the results have been spectacular regarding increases in butterfly and bee habitat, as well viewing large flocks of goldfinches and other bird species feeding on seed produced by the pollinators.
I urge the City of Winchester to fund this very important project that will further demonstrate its commitment to a healthy environment.
John Gavitt
Frederick County
