Police can continue forging documents during interrogations
This is a warning to all Virginia residents: If you are being interrogated by the police, do not answer any questions, or for that matter, don’t say anything, unless you have legal representation.
Republicans on the House of Delegates’ Courts subcommittee voted against a bill (HB1281) that would have made it illegal for police to forge documents to use during interrogations. Delegate Jackie Glass (D-Norfolk) proposed a bill to stop this practice; because in five instances, while interrogating suspects, Virginia Beach Police used forged documents that contained fake DNA evidence to get a confession. These documents claimed a suspect’s DNA was found in connection with the crime. The fake documents shown to the suspect were on Virginia Department of Forensic Science letterhead. One forgery was presented in court.
Republicans’ reasoning was that police have long been allowed to lie to suspects during interrogations, so they came to the conclusion that this should include fake documents.
Do you think Republicans have their constituents’ best interest at heart? Don’t you think we should be protected against these tactics?
Michele House Star Tannery
