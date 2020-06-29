Re: “Political cartoons are no laughing matter,” The Winchester Star, June 25. Political cartoons are a graphic commentary on current issues. They are sometimes amusing, sometimes insulting. Their purpose, just like written commentary, is to express the artist’s opinion and (hopefully) inspire thoughtful discussion. People will forever disagree on many topics, but civilized discourse is a fundamental component of polite society.
Charles Hunter
Winchester
