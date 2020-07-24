From 2018 to 2020, I was an undergraduate student at a liberal arts institution in South Carolina. Recently in the community of the college, there have been a number of conversations in reaction to today's political climate. These conversations have proved to me the importance of academic freedom. Diversity of thought and free inquiry are some of the most important elements of a liberal education and are the fundamental principles behind the concept of academic freedom. Yet, I have noticed that some do not seem to acknowledge their value. I have unfortunately witnessed pressure on campus to quell the expression and study of ideas that stray from what is considered "acceptable." Other ideas are silenced through pressure, or simply not discussed publicly at all. I have also noticed this pattern emerging in institutions of higher education across America. An education at a liberal arts institution (and, indeed, any institution of higher education) should enable students to become more well-rounded, knowledgeable, and tolerant of different viewpoints through diverse experiences. Intolerance and censorship cause alienation and fear of professional interference. To bully those who deviate from any certain set of ideas into silence is the blatant disrespect of academic freedom and diversity of thought.
It is my sincere desire that all institutions come to recognize the importance of academic freedom. I hope that this letter can stimulate people to discuss these ideas on a deeper level.
Ms. Apple’s letter and complaint would benefit from some examples of “ ideas that stray from what is considered "acceptable“.” What topics, subjects, or positions specifically are the ones she is speaking of? It is hard to agree or disagree with her without more specifics.
If you cannot agree with Ms. Apple’s concept, therein lies the problem. Free speech is the issue, and I believe there is adequate call for institutes of “higher learning” and all public forums to heed this brave woman’s words. Thank you, Ms. Apple!
