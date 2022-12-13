Most of you have heard of the lemming mass suicide dilemma as depicted in the 1958 documentary. Speaking metaphorically, how could someone "be so stupid to follow a bunch of other people into a bad situation rather than think critically about their position and act according to their best judgment.”
But this is exactly the atmosphere in today’s political parties that choose the process of group think, and/or party loyalty above open and honest discourse, which results in delegitimizing their constituents' needs. Well, thank goodness we have two brave souls choosing to represent their own and constituents needs vs. playing the game of political suicide.
Both Tulsi Gabbard and Kyrsten Sinema have demonstrated such fortitude to leave their current party to become Independents. Some would say they are traitors; however, I call this refreshingly honest and intelligent in choosing to serve the public and our country’s interests.
Who’s next to leave the toxicity of political party gaming and shaming is anyone’s guess. I only hope that more politicians self-reflect on their values and ethics and grow a pair to start serving “We the People” as the public servant they were elected to be.
General Patton was hugely successful because he exercised his intellect differently than other general officers who just followed orders. The results of his independent thinking as well as loyalty towards his soldiers and our country undisputedly changed the outcome of World War II for all.
It is time for those elected by us to represent us. No party strings need be attached.
David Eddy
Middletown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.