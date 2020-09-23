I would like to personally thank the poll workers working at the Sunnyside Plaza polling location. Being handicapped made voting tricky, but the crew rose to the occasion. A worker came out to the car and checked my ID and brought my ballot to the car and had me out of there in minutes, and all with a great sense of humor. Having retired from government service made me all the more conscious of how great their attitude was. Many thanks for your service.
D.S. Braden
Frederick County
