I have had the pleasure to work with Judy McCann-Slaughter and Dr. John Lamanna for many years.
Judy and John work hard for our community and schools. They always do their homework and are prepared when they attend meetings and addressing topics in our county. Such as new traffic lights, improved recreational facilities, all-day kindergarten, new schools, Inspire 2025 and public safety improvements, etc.
Each of them are trustworthy, positive and realistic people who are committed to working together for the residents of the Stonewall district and all residents of Frederick County. Please join me by supporting Judy McCann-Slaughter for supervisor and Dr. John Lamanna for School Board in the Stonewall district.
Frank Wright
Frederick County
