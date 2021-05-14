Idioms are great language gems that can sometimes drive a point home far better than a long list of facts. When I heard that Donald Trump referred to Liz Cheney as a bitter, horrible person, the one about the pot calling the kettle black came to mind.
Paulette Jennis
Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.