A salute to the Winchester Rotary Club and its president Dick Kent for promoting the Healing Field of Honor on the Handley campus over the Memorial Day weekend. The opening and closing ceremonies were wonderful but the star of the event was the display of 1,000 American flags! Hopefully this will become an annual event for our community.
Jerry Headley
Winchester
Wonderful event and fitting tribute to our Veterans. Thank you Rotary Club, Mr. Kent and all participants.
