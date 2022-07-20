Senator Joe Manchin has done this nation an enormous favor by putting a halt to the plans of liberal extremists to accelerate inflation by imposing yet more wasteful government spending on so-called environmental programs — most of which are just make-work welfare programs in disguise.
In his usual ready, fire, aim manner, our befuddled President Biden is now reportedly going to counter Manchin’s wise moves by concocting some sort of absurd national emergency on the environment. The bewildered Biden would be much better advised to declare a national emergency on the much more urgent, real and immediate problem of inflation — the corrosive economic cancer created by Biden and his Democratic colleagues by their trillion-dollar giveaways, poor monetary policy, and poor fiscal policy. It is inflation and Biden’s imbecilic “war on fossil fuels” that are the greatest threat to our national wellbeing today.
If Mr. Biden does attempt to unleash further un-constitutional and ultra-inflationary programs, it will be up to Republicans and the courts, especially the Supreme Court, to put an end to such follies. We do not need to commit national economic suicide to suit the whims of a small band of environmental zealots seeking to impose irresponsible “of the government, by the government, and for the government” socialist rule that will destroy our once great country.
Louis Knapp
Winchester
