I am writing in response to Oct. 15 article, “Juneteenth, Columbus Day square off in City Hall.”
I found Mayor John David Smith’s reaction to Councilman Clark’s request very interesting and intelligent. In Clark attaching the two holidays when one was being celebrated and the other was supposed to be replaced, it gave a negative connotation to Juneteenth being celebrated instead of only Columbus Day being replaced by Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
Both of these holidays revolve around the race and ethnicity of individuals who have experienced oppression and enslavement simply based on skin color. I think many of us can agree that there has been a pattern involving those in minority groups experiencing these things for centuries. And within the evaluation of Columbus Day, the genocide created was most likely due to the fact that Columbus believed that the American Indians and their culture were inferior to himself and his peoples' culture, which demonstrates the hierarchy of races in our world.
I agree with Mayor Smith’s reaction to Clark’s request because I think it drew the good attention away from Juneteenth by adding negative emotions from Columbus Day. In the end, I am happy that they were able to make Juneteenth a local holiday as well as replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day to let individuals of all races and ethnicities feel celebrated!
Alyssa Hoggatt
Boyce
