Prayers needed
The headline on the front page of The Winchester Star this morning read, “U.N. chief: COVID-19 worst crisis since WWII.” I was a baby/toddler during WWII so I don’t remember any of the sacrifices Americans had to make during that time. But I do remember my Great Aunt Catherine telling me when I got older how the churches were packed during the war. I grew up in Peoria, Illionis. My family was and remains Catholic. My great aunt worked at a bank in downtown Peoria and she would go to noon Mass at the downtown Sacred Heart Church anytime she could get away. She told me that even these weekday Masses were heavily attended as people prayed for our troops and their loved ones. They prayed that the war would come to an end. The crisis we face today is a different kind and we can’t even fill our churches to pray. But we can fill our homes with prayer for the people who have died from the virus, contracted the virus, their families, the health care workers that are taking care of the sick and that this health crisis we are in will come to an end. Some people, especially some well-known news commentators, ridicule those of us who call for prayer during this time. They are the losers. God will help us weather this storm and give us the means to fight it. Pray for that!
Joanne Seale
Frederick County
