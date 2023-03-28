For many years, I limped about without a checking account, handing over greenbacks and mailing postal money orders. I could cash checks from my mobile tractor repair business (from which I'm now retired) at my wife's West Virginia bank if her signature appeared under mine.
She was always patiently waiting just around the corner, doncha know, even when I was obviously coming home to Romney, West Virginia, from some distant Virginia county. The older tellers, knowing that ours is an historically stable marriage (46 years and counting) would, with a wink and a nod, hand over the cash. Rules tightened — as they will. Now my wife needs to be present for me to cash a two-party check at her bank. I began to wonder if perhaps it was time to open a checking account.
The answer came when I climbed aboard the flagship of Franklin Delano Roosevelt's New Deal; Social Security. In addition, I had just opened a Substack account. Neither entity issues paper checks — it was time to make a place for that electronic money to land. I chose Bank of Clarke County since they have some rural branches easier to navigate in a big, clunky service truck.
That's Bank of Clarke County — not "Bank of Clarke" as they have recently renamed themselves. Those not familiar with the area might ask, "Is that Clark Bars, Clark forklifts, Clark Kent, Clement Clarke Moore or what?" Why would this 140-year-old institution choose to divest its name of the rich historical and cultural heritage of Clarke County?
I haven't seen the new checks yet but I hope there's room to pencil in "County" after Bank of Clarke in protest. Until then, I'll express my thoughts in the check's memo section of my remaining old-style checks. Maybe I'll do both.
Ted Kalvitis
Romney, West Virginia
