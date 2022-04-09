It’s been difficult to listen to our elected Board of Supervisors call for large cuts to our public school funding. Especially as false claims about where the money is going are made.
Recently board members claimed that the cost of the preschool classes in our schools was over a million dollars! In fact, the most recent cost breaks down as such —$ $613,153 for the year, the state provided $359,246 of that cost, leaving the FCPS portion as $253,906.
The importance of the inclusion of preschool in our public schools is a newer need but an important one!
Kindergarten is simply not what it used to be. It’s more academic than before, kindergarten doesn’t start with shapes, colors and nap time these days.
The early learning accomplished in preschool helps to ignite a love for learning and an understanding of how that learning happens! Preschool-aged children experience profound biological brain development.
The benefits of attending preschool follow a student throughout their academic career but also, positive experiences support a child’s cognitive, social, emotional, and physical development.
By providing preschool opportunities in our public schools, Frederick County takes an admirable step in minimizing the gaps in school readiness between low income children and their peers. By providing this opportunity a family is strengthened as a burden is lessened. When we add something as simple as a preschool class to our public schools, entire futures are reclaimed.
Our schools deserve adequate funding.
Alison Wright
Frederick County
