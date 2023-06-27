Preserve freedom
Our freedom has not come cheap. It has been paid for with blood and broken lives, and for some, at the risk of being hung for treason.
Would we have signed the Declaration of Independence, knowing we could lose everything we had, including our lives?
King George brought so many hardships upon the colonists that they apparently believed they had no choice but to revolt.
Fortunately, they had the will, and the means, to succeed. If he had taken away their weapons, would there have been a revolution? How might that have changed history?
The battle for freedom never ends; generations since have fought and died to preserve it. It’s our turn now to defend it and pass it on to future generations.
In some countries, people who criticize the government are put to death or just disappear during the night.
We free sovereign Americans express our opinions openly. We don’t ask the government for permission. We give permission or not.
Our job is to keep it that way.
