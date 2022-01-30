It is keenly disappointing that our befuddled President Biden, faced with a Supreme Court vacancy, exhibits a knee-jerk, politically motivated reaction and promises to nominate a Black female. Typical for a Democrat I guess, with their predilection for “reverse discrimination.”
No nod whatsoever to the concept of equal opportunity. He has restricted the pool of candidates he will select from. Why not extend the field to include the notably larger proportion of the population that is Hispanic? Or how about those of Asian descent?
It's ironic that Biden’s newest “lurch to the left” comes just days after the Supreme Court agreed to take up the cases against Harvard University and the University North Carolina for discrimination in the admissions process against Asians.
As Chief Justice John Roberts famously put it not too long ago: “The way to stop discrimination on the basis of race is to stop discriminating on the basis of race.”
It’s too bad these words are lost on the president. Joe Biden deserves the title “Prince of Divisiveness.”
Lou Knapp
Winchester
