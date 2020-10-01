Our present presidential (political) debate formats are nothing but juvenile quarrels between two people trying to talk over each other. It does nothing to make our political system and our politicians look like mature adults debating serious matters for our country. The format for these debates do NOT help to clarify their positions on the issues and provide voters help in choosing a candidate. It is just a verbal raucous.
The ONLY way to have these political debates is to do the following:
1. Each candidate is placed in a sound proof glass box.
2. Their microphones are turned OFF.
3. The moderator asks a question.
4. The microphone is turned ON for one candidate to speak. The other candidate's microphone is OFF.
5. At the end of the time limit, the first candidate's microphone is turned OFF.
6. The second candidate's microphone is turned ON to speak. This candidate answers the same question.
7. At the end of that question, both microphones are turned OFF and the moderator asks the next question.
If the candidates cannot be courteous to let the other person speak, then we must do it for them. Let's make these important debates a real debate of the issues, not a shouting match of who can talk louder.
