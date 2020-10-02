A film clip featuring Priest Father James Altman is circulating on the internet. (Don't know where he lives.)
He makes a flat statement:
"You can't be a Catholic and be a Democrat. Period." The two are not compatible. Democrats vehemently support abortion while Catholics vehemently oppose abortion. Thus, you can't be a Catholic and support those that support abortion. I'm not a Catholic, or a theologian or a judge but I am a Christian Protestant. So why can't I take his abortion position a little further and say, "You can't be a Christian and be a Democrat." After all, Catholics are Christians. The Catholic Bible and the Protestant Bible both condemn abortion. If you are a Christian (Catholic or Protestant) you must support the teachings of the Christian faith. You can't have it both ways. Either you support abortion or you oppose it. Abortion is a forgivable sin, however, when you willingly support Democrats, you are also willingly supporting their worldly ways of abortion, and the Bible condemns worldliness and abortion. My personal view is that if you claim to be a Christian and support candidates who advocate abortion, you are walking on dangerous ground. In the end I will not be your judge, Jesus will. Jesus said: "No one comes to the Father except by Me first.
This priest went on to say that those Democrats in Washington who support abortion and claim to be Catholics are hypocrites. Father James Altman: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3-7eoTN2vNM&feature=youtu.be
The video is highly produced with music and professional videography. The Catholic church as rejected it, but so called Father Altman (he is not my father!) digs in and released a second video, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yVt10eZMN1M defending his first video & statements. Watch them both. Amazingly anti-American, pro-Conservative Catholic, just plain ugly and dangerous. Wearing his clerical collar and speaking in a Christian church, he claims he is speaking as a private citizen. Hummmmph.. I love it when the Christians fight amongst themselves.
Being gay and Catholic or Christian are incompatible. Being a free woman and a Christian are incompatible (the Bible keeps women in their place and oppressed). Being anti-slavery and Christian is incompatible (the Bible supports slavery and instructs on how to treat slaves). Being a scientist and a Christian is incompatible (the Bible and scientific facts do not agree and contradict each other). The Bible is a very flawed guide to facts and ethics. It needs to be redacted and edited, or abandoned as wrong and obsolete . Religions teach wrong facts and bad morality.
