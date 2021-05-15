My name is Josh Ludwig, and I ask you to vote for me today for the Board of Supervisors in the Republican Canvass, at Millwood Fire Station, 250 Costello Drive, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A vote for me WILL make a difference given how many votes were decided 4-3.
My opponent promised to work for lower taxes, but he voted for the highest tax options he could. His deciding vote raised your property taxes 8.5% next year, on average. He had an option to support a lower rate to prevent taxes going up.
My opponent voted to increase the meals tax to the highest allowable by Virginia law! This is a terrible decision that will hammer our already struggling local restaurants.
I oppose both tax increases.
My opponent vetoed making county budgets visible to taxpayers. I will vote for full budget transparency, because it is your money and you deserve to see where it is being spent.
I also support Categorical Spending, which my opponent vetoed. Categorical Spending will ensure that money goes where it is intended.
I support acquisition of an emergency radio system that fully meets the county Needs Assessment, at the best possible price.
I support funding our Volunteer Fire and Rescue Stations, which my opponent vetoed.
We can do all this without raising taxes, if we are responsible. If we are not, we will continue to see taxes rise and money wasted.
If you live in Shawnee District, please vote for me today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.