According to FCPS' Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Spending Plan (available at tinyurl.com/teahhyjc), almost 70% or $7.2 million of ESSER funds are allocated towards renovation of the old Aylor Middle School.
While the argument is that this renovation is to "implement prevention and mitigation strategies ... to continuously and safely open and operate schools," this reasoning seems disingenuous and a misappropriation of what these funds are intended for. Our schools have long been under-funded, and using emergency funds during a pandemic to renovate a single surplus building that will serve a small number and whose problems long pre-date COVID-19, particularly when our children have never been under greater threat from the virus, is shameful.
Emergency funds should be spent towards immediately reducing transmission and infection, across all FCPS schools. This includes providing high-quality masks, improving ventilation and air filtration, and wide scale frequent rapid surveillance testing.
Projective models indicate that 50% of elementary children will be infected, even with masks, within 90 days. This is why adding layered mitigation strategies is so important; masks provide some protection, but when combined with additional preventive measures we can further reduce the number of kids infected. The same model shows that transmission could be reduced to only 20% infected for schools that require masks and engage in regular testing.
I encourage all members of our community who wish to see more done to prevent transmission in schools to email their comments to essecomments@fcpsk12.net prior to August 31 and demand that FCPS do more to protect our children.
Jessica Peacock
Frederick County
