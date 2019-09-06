The Founding Fathers were intent on not allowing a government to develop in this new country that emulated any other one in the known world. To call that progressive is correct in that era's context. But the word has been corrupted by current politicians to mean control by a growing bureaucracy that is hostile to religion, particularly the Christian faith.
Many people have taken pseudo-science as their religion, they do not want to believe there is a God to which they owe their existence. That is their right.
We now have a "religion" called Freedom From Religion Foundation and other similar groups that do not have a grasp of Christian theology. It is their mistaken belief that Christians wish to compel others to be "Christian" by force of government. The Christian body is a worldwide group of Bible-believing people who have a 0personal relationship with Jesus Christ. This relationship can not be forced upon anyone. Christians praying in public places do not indicate governmental coercion.
To coexist is to mean that Christians have the same rights to demonstrate their faith and live by the constraints of their faith as all others. We are seeing that condition being assaulted every day in courtrooms and media releases.
As a Christian. I know my salvation is assured by the only man who lived on earth, was crucified, died, and raised himself to eternal life, Jesus Christ.
