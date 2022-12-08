Can you imagine finishing a meal then throwing your plate and trash onto the floor of your house? What do you think your home would look like if you did that?
That is basically what is occurring along our roadways — trash strewn without regard to anyone or anything.
This community, county, state, country, world ... it is called "our home!" We, all of us, live here! If you do not throw trash on the floor of your home, please do not throw it out of your vehicle while driving down the road. Do not open the door at a traffic light and place your trash on the ground. Do not leave your trash in a parking lot. Be respectful and thoughtful of how you treat your home.
Just as you would do in your house, throw your trash in the trash can!
We are passing through this life. Our world belongs not just to us, but to future generations. What exactly do you want to leave them?
Carrie White
Clear Brook
