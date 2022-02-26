Proposed bills will strip local control of schools
It has been a lively few weeks in the world of public education in Frederick County. There have been debates over funding, masks and curricula. At that core of those was the community’s right to have a voice.
School boards are made up of our fellow community members whom we elect, and their meetings are public events. Regardless of which “side” of a recent decision we may each be aligned with, we can all agree we the citizens having oversight over how our tax dollars are spent is vital to the democratic process.
Several pieces of proposed legislation (HB344, SB 698, SB125, HB356, HB346 and SB598) recently introduced in Virginia’s General Assembly threaten this transparency and oversight. Whether you call them vouchers, lab schools or charters, they all operate to remove control from local communities. Under this legislation, entities — whether it be a large for-profit company like Amazon, Facebook, Shell, or even a Saudi-based investment company — would be allowed to direct operations, staffing, and curricular choices, while profiting all the while heavily from our tax dollars and removing any local oversight.
Smaller and more rural communities like Frederick County would be especially likely to be harmed and left in the dust by these bills, funneling our share of state and local revenues to schools that serve more populous areas while lining the pockets of corporations.
Parents absolutely have a right to have a voice in their children’s education. If these bills pass, that voice will be silenced.
