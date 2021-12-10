Winchester is on the cusp of potentially losing one of its most scenic, historic and environmentally important assets with the proposed sale of 20-plus acres (and eight neighboring acres) by the Musem of the Shenandoah Valley and Glass Glen-Burnie Foundation to an out-of-state developer for a “proposed” 55-plus unit concentrated housing project.
Neighbors of these properties and other concerned citizens have spoken out strongly against this proposal publicly and to City Council. The mission of the GGBF, a not-for-profit entity, states: “The purposes of the Glass-Glen Burnie Foundation are the restoration, maintenance and support of historic properties acquired in the vicinity of Winchester, Virginia, so that such properties will be preserved as historic building and grounds for educational and other benefit of the public forever."
The MSV and foundation are clearly misguided and acting in direct contradiction with their public mission statement.
It is unfathomable that a sale of such property — part of the colonial history of Winchester, an integral part of the MSV maintained for over 200 years through descendants of James Wood and others, is now being disposed so that, according to MSV Director Dana Hand Evans, “funds from the sale will go toward supporting the museum and it free-admission art park.” What could possibly be more critical to the future of an art park than additional, undeveloped and adjacent historic property? In one’s wildest imagination, such a sale seems beyond the pale.
Can any citizen imagine trustees of Mount Vernon, Monticello or Jamestown, contemplating such a thing?
Sherisue Barber
Winchester
