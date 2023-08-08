The following is the text of an email recently sent to Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine:
I am writing to encourage the Senate to join the House in rejecting the absurd proposals of the Biden Energy Department to eliminate gas stoves from the marketplace.
This radical, extremist, example of regulatory zealotry is totally unneeded, in what is supposed to be a free country. It has been proven beyond any doubt that the originally claimed and highly touted benefits from this bungling bureaucratic scheme were grossly excessive, thoroughly and deliberately falsified, and are indeed non-existent. This unwanted and unjustified burden on the public is the product of a Communist-like mindset. “Government über alles.” A loony liberal solution in search of a problem.
Protect free choice in the American economy! Vote to prevent yet another greedy grab for power by the ideologically driven un-American, anti-energy zealots and whackos that infest this pernicious administration.
Save our stoves! And our freedom to pick our own kitchen.
Louis Knapp
Frederick County
