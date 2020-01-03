I am a gun-owner who fully supports people's right to own guns for protection. But "2nd Amendment Sanctuaries"? Ludicrous! The amendment has nothing to do with private gun ownership.
A major flawed assumption is that it was designed to protect individual gun ownership. There were simply no arguments about the Constitution needing to protect individual gun rights in the 1780s/1790s, begging the question, what would have been the point?
There was, though, a strong feeling that large national armies were a threat to liberty, something argued by political philosophers and leading Anti-Federalists. Anti-Federalists feared the erection of a powerful central government with a large standing army that could oppress citizens. To quell Anti-Federalist concerns and promote adoption of the Constitution, the 2nd Amendment was designed to protect the people's right to "keep and bear arms" in state militias, eliminating the need for a potentially dangerous centralized national army.
Then there was the desire to protect people from centralized taxation. Centralized armies were as expensive as they were dangerous. Anti-Federalists argued that a Constitution that left the people liable to expensive taxes to support a liberty-threatening standing army shouldn't be ratified. The argument had to be considered and eliminated as it resonated with many Americans and threatened the Constitution's ratification.
Thus, the 2nd Amendment's purpose was to protect citizens from a large gang of armed thugs at the government's disposal and from having to pay for the privilege of being pushed around by them. Period.
Mr. Gillespie is correct that the founders were against having a standing army, but not for the reasons he maintains. Their main objection was that the existence of such an army would tempt the government to foreign adventures, which they feared. The purpose of the militia, per Federalist No. 29, was to serve in times of "insurrection" (read slave uprising) or "invasion" (read Indian attack). NOT to defend against federal thugs. Recall that George Washington led a force of combined militia to put down the "Whiskey Rebellion" during his first term.
The second Amendment was to help secure the rights to not only hunting but to the more basic rights of Life and Liberty. While Mr. Gillespie is correct that Washington worried about a central government oppressing the people (Read Gov. Ralph Northrup) , it is also the right of every citizen to protect and preserve their life, not to die waiting for the police to arrive. Home break-in's are up in Australia now that semiautomatic weapons are banned. (You have to reload after every shot.) The problem shootings are by gang members who don't own legal guns, and by the mentally ill. Red Flag laws were most effectively used by Germany to disarm the Jews. Would the Democrats do that to the Republicans if they could?
Yes the democrats would do that, some in VA have already stated as much.
AMEN TO THAT!!!
