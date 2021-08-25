In an ongoing effort to keep the public apprised of developments in connection with the ongoing investigation and prosecution of right wing anarchists, I would like to provide an update on Enrique Tarrio, the self proclaimed head of the Loud ... er ... Proud Boys.
You may recall that this clown burned a Blake Lives Matter banner taken from a historic Black church in Washington DC on Dec. 12 during a pro-Trump demonstration. Later, on social media, he stated: “I’m damn proud I did it.” This kind of admission against interest is typical of these loathsome creatures. (After all, it’s not really about ideology, but rather street theater.)
However, during his recent sentencing hearing for this crime he sang another tune, apologizing profusely, standing before the judge stating he had made a grave mistake! The judge, however, did not think this moron was expressing genuine remorse and sentenced him to 155 days in prison.
Another low-life, right-wing extremist, Trump supporter gets his comeuppance while groveling before the majesty of the law. He won’t be the last to debase himself before a judge while simultaneously worshiping at the alter of America’s most odious traitor.
Michael Rea
Winchester
We can be thankful for small favors. While Mr. Rea didn’t mention it, the key is to see these traitorous criminals charged as felons.
Then they will understand what it’s like to not have rights.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Every single one of the insurrectionists needs a nice long stint in jail.
