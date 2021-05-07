I openly and wholeheartedly declare my support of Dave Stegmaier for Shawnee District Supervisor. Dave’s honest, pragmatic, and hopeful insight into our community's problems and needs, and his willingness to examine the issues and listen closely to the public's questions and concerns, sets him far apart from the other candidate. I am writing to express my support for his campaign and my intention both to vote for him in the upcoming primary election and to spread the word to others of the value of his policies and abilities.
Dave has shown he has a servant’s heart which is the mark of a true leader. His service is to this community and not to the special interest radical ideas of a few. While those in opposition have tried to create a straw man, a distorted version of Dave, don’t be fooled. That is just politics, and many of us are tired of it.
With proud enthusiasm, I support Dave Stegmaier as our party's candidate for Shawnee District Supervisor. Please join me on May 15, 2021, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Millwood Station Banquet Hall to re-elect Dave.
