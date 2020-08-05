As a resident of the First Ward and a lifelong and active Republican volunteer, I am proud to support Bill Wiley in the Firehouse Primary this Saturday, August 8th.
I have known Bill for many years. As a city councilman (and a planning commissioner before that), Bill has shown a servant’s heart. He has worked tirelessly to make our community a great place to live, work and raise a family. He will do the same as our delegate.
Bill Wiley will fight to make sure we get our fair share of tax dollars and will oppose new tax increases. He will oppose the extremists’ gun control measures and will fight to support our law enforcement officers to protect them from getting caught up in the Democrats’ agenda.
Voting will be done at the Millwood Station from 9 a.m. to 4 p.. Please join me in standing up for Bill this Saturday so Bill can stand up for us in Richmond.
