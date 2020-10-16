I’m proud to vote for Bill Wiley in the upcoming Election Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
As a city councilman, Bill has shown he has a servant’s heart and has worked tirelessly to make Winchester a great place to live, work, and raise a family. He will do the same in Richmond.
Bill Wiley has worked tirelessly for our community on issues big and small, from working to fix tough intersections in town to helping schools and law enforcement, Bill works every day to improve the lives of his constituents. He will do the same in Richmond.
Bill will fight for our fair share of tax dollars and oppose new tax increases. He will oppose new gun control measures. He will fight for our law enforcement officers every day and make sure that they don't get caught up in the Democrat's partisan agenda.
Please early vote between now and October 31, 2020, for Bill Wiley.
