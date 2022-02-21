In reference to Dr. Glenn Burdick’s Open Forum, "Vouchers are a genuine threat to public education," dated Feb. 12, 2022:
Dr. Burdick is completely right — providing vouchers would most certainly impact public school budgets. Vouchers, at first light, would seem to have little impact since you would be just taking money from one pot and putting into a different pot.
But hold on. Just what pot would those funds come from ... capital improvement, operational, administrative? Obviously, it’s not that simple unless the objective is to make it much harder for public education to continue.
Remember that public education is for all and not just for those who can afford it. The public education system isn’t perfect and can be improved for the benefit of all. Funding of the public education system must continue to assure that all have access to a quality education.
Basil Clark
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.