Put bonus onus back on governor
Sheriff Millholland, you stated you wanted to be fair to all employees concerning the $500 bonus, THEN LET’S BE FAIR. Put the responsibility back on Governor Northam, the person who initiated the $500 bonus, and not put the burden on our Board of Supervisors and the taxpayers of Frederick County.
I will be waiting for reply to the public.
Priscilla Lofton
Middletown
