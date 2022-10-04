It’s time to formally declare Vladimir Putin a war criminal. The U.S. Senate voted unanimously to name Russia a state sponsor of terrorism several months ago, but the international community, including the United Nations, for some reason has not acted.
Acts that qualify a world leader as a war criminal include willful killing and extensive destruction and appropriation of property not justified by military necessity. Other war crimes include deliberately targeting civilians, using disproportionate force, using human shields and taking hostages, all of which have been reported in the press as having been committed repeatedly and without restraint by the Russian army in Ukraine.
The UN is a notoriously timid organization, especially where Russia in concerned, but might well respond positively if led in that direction by the NATO countries. The U.S. should take the lead in that effort.
Would declaring Putin a war criminal change anything? Probably not in the short term, but it would put him on notice that, win or lose in Ukraine, he is officially an internationally wanted criminal. It might also intensify anti-Putin sentiment in the Russian population, including among those in positions of authority in the Kremlin and in the Russian military who suddenly might find themselves included in the war criminal category unless they take action to remove him from power.
What are we waiting for? This is a diplomatic tactic that could bring the horrible, indefensible Russian adventure in Ukraine to an end sooner than otherwise. It should be pursued vigorously.
James Sherry
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.