Today, there are American leaders and American voters from a major political party that are praising, cheering Vladimir Putin.
This is generally the party that believes themselves to be the most patriotic, the most ardent protectors of democracy, and fighters of tyranny. These Americans also support the violent insurrection of our own Capitol because they don’t like the results of the last free and fair election, making this the first time in our modern history that we have not had a peaceful transfer of power.
These Americans have been railing against the evil of the "other" major political party for putting health protections in place during a deadly global pandemic. They believe that these are Nazi tactics installed by an autocratic party.
Yet here we are, Russia has poisoned dissidents, jailed, and murdered journalists, interfered in our elections through cyber trolling and made Putin “leader for life.”
The Russian government runs a state media propaganda machine, is brutal to any citizens that want freedom, and is not a democracy by any measure. Now, they have launched a violent, unprovoked invasion of a neighboring country and put the entire world in peril.
There are American leaders and American voters from one of our major political parties who have praised and cheered Vladimir Putin.
Even if you consider yourself a “regular” (not radical) member of this party, please reconsider your continued support or speak out for what you want your party to stand for. Hopefully, it is for democracy and freedom.
Wendy Werner
Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.