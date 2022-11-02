It is time for all people of goodwill, and particularly Christians, to unite against the barbaric onslaught against Ukraine perpetrated by Vladimir Putin and his henchmen.
Last week, and not for the first time, Putin wrapped himself in the mantle of Christianity, proclaiming in an international forum that he was defending Christian values. He controls the Russian Orthodox Church within Russia, which has severed its ties to the international Orthodox communion following the recognition of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church as a separate entity, not beholden to Moscow, in 2019.
Unlike Adolf Hitler, who never pretended to be a practicing Christian, in Putin we are faced with a man controlling a Christian church, parading himself publicly as a fervent believer, yet committing a ceaseless string of war crimes across Chechnya, South Ossetia, Syria and now Ukraine. I submit this is the definition of the anti-Christ among us.
We cannot and must not be cowered by this evil individual, even if he threatens the West with nuclear weapons. If we do not meet this challenge to our world, and our faith, at this time, history will judge us as it has judged those too timid to speak against, and act against, the totalitarians of the last 100 years, be it Hitler, Stalin, Pol Pot, or Mao Zedong. Let us learn from history; nothing is ever gained by giving in to evil personified.
Gregory Harris
Winchester
This is another of many reasons to vote in Democrats. Republicans support Putin and want to shut down US support to Ukraine. Ukrainians need to accomplish as much as possible in the interim.
