Regardless of how this whole impeachment business plays out, there can be no doubt that the big winner is Putin's Russia. The cagey former KGB agent gamed this one out perfectly. Either way, Ukraine is weakened, the NATO bulwark against Russian expansionism is fragmented, and the United States is increasingly at war with itself. Who could ask for anything more from a little disinformation and the receptive ear of the president?
As Fiona Hill, one of last week's standout witnesses, testified, by raising totally discredited conspiracy theories involving Ukraine, Trumpians in Congress are parroting Putin's line about Ukrainian perfidy. The discrediting — even the sliming — of dedicated foreign service and national security personnel and the elevation of "alternative facts" to equivalent if not superior status must warm the cockles of Putin's heart.
The Trumpians' talking points and questions could well have been scripted in the Kremlin. The fact that the Trumpians are playing Putin's game doesn't seem to matter, just as long as the president's defense holds. There was a time not so long ago (BT — Before Trump) when what used to be the Republican Party was resolute in its resistance to Russian (formerly Soviet) aggression and expansionism. But that was then. Now all that matters is defending The Donald.
So kudos to you, Vladimir. You've played Trump and his congressional lackeys like a fiddle. Take a victory lap. You've earned it.
Putin is very pleased and the grand old party that I knew and respected has ceased to exist
